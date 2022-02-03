Mixed reaction to Leaving Cert plans from students in Carlow and Kilkenny

‘Some people feel betrayed”.

That’s according to Kilkenny City student Ebony Masuku on Tuesday’s decision by Education Minister Norma Foley to proceed with physical exams for the Junior and Leaving certs this year. (More on that here).

Ebony herself is happy with the choice but says she feels not all students’ voices were heard.

While Carlow Town’s Katie Brooks believes the path chosen was the right one.

Both joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is to discuss the topic: