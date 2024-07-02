Measles Mumps & Rubella (MMR) Vaccination clinics have been set up, including locally.

It’s due to a rise in measles cases in Ireland, the UK and continental Europe, with catch-up clinics which will be open each week in venues across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary this summer for those aged between five and 46 years.

The HSE has advised that this Vaccine is the only protection against measles, a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

Children in the under five year old age bracket are being vaccinated by their GP.

Today (Tuesday) you can avail of the offering in Kilkenny while Thursday’s the earliest in Carlow;

Kate Cassidy (General Manager, Vaccinations, HSE South East Community Healthcare says; “Two doses of MMR Vaccine in your lifetime are needed to give full protection,”

“The MMR catch-up campaign is focusing on delivering the vaccine to key groups who may have missed their vaccines in the past, for example, children, young adults and health and care workers. Those eligible are those born in Ireland since the 1st January 1978 and do not have evidence of two MMR vaccines, or if they were born outside of Ireland and do not have evidence of two MMR vaccines at any age.”

“The HSE will also provide targeted clinics for specific groups including students and young people in education settings and underserved groups,”

“We are also appealing to people who are bringing their families on holidays outside of Ireland this summer to go to their GPs to have their babies between six and 11 months vaccinated. They will then get their next dose as normal by their GP at 12 months and their final dose in junior infants.”