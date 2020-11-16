Moderna vaccine 94.5% effective in trial

A second Covid-19 vaccine appears highly effective in preventing the illness following exposure to the virus.

US biotech company, Moderna, said that its vaccine is 94.5% effective, according to analysis of its clinical trial.

It comes a week after Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine was over 90% effective.

Speaking ahead of the latest announcement, Professor of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Luke O’Neil says this level of efficacy in NA vaccine trials is very significant.