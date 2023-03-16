Moldovan, Maltese and Moroccan Ambassadors visit Kilkenny as International Conference opens in Newpark Hotel

A Twilight International Conference is getting underway locally today with ambassadors from Moldova, Malta and Morocco attending.

The European Cultures Together Conference is starting this morning at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny with workshops, art and drama performances, guest speakers and cultural displays.

Twilight promotes integration and social inclusion, focusing on the needs of immigrants, ethnic minorities, disadvantaged and disability groups.

The hotel will also host an exhibition of traditional Molodvan costumes and speaking on The Way it is on Wednesday Ambassador Larisa Miculet has urged people to go along and see them.

You can listen back to that interview below