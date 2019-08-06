Money promised for 25 new affordable homes in Kilkenny

Money to build 26 new affordable homes at Crokers Hill in Kilkenny has been promised by the Dept of Housing today.

It’s among 25 projects that have been allocated funding under the Serviced Sites Fund.

The project is expected to cost 1.9million euro – the Dept will fund 1.7 million of that with the remainder to be funded by the council.

The overall plan for 86 houses Crokers Hill – which is on the Kennyswell road – has just gone out to public consultation in recent days.

It can be viewed online and submissions are being welcomed until September 27th.