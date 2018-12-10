Months of water restrictions finally end in Bennettsbridge

Irish Water are now looking at preventative measures for a local water supply to make sure it won’t be as severely affected in summers to come.

The Bennettsbridge Supply was the worst impacted in this entire region over the last few months as a result of the drought-like conditions.

The overnight shut-offs were only stopped in recent weeks.

Speaking to KCLR News, James O’Toole of Irish Water says they hadn’t anticipated such a severe drop in the water levels.