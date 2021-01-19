Mooncoin to Carrick-on-Suir road cleared after lorry crashes into ditch

The road from Mooncoin to Carrick-on-suir in South Kilkenny has been re-opened after a crash on Tuesday morning.

A lorry hit a ditch just before 12pm while negotiating a bad bend, blocking the road.

The driver was not injured.

Thomastown Gardai had been asking drivers to avoid the area but the road has now been cleared.

There are also warnings about surface flooding in places due to the heavy rain since last night.