Mooncoin woman Vicky Phelan honoured by Limerick local authorities
Vicky Phelan was honoured by Limerick county & city council last night (picture from Limerickcouncil on Twitter)

Mooncoin woman Vicky Phelan has now been honoured by Limerick County council with a civic reception.

Last June Kilkenny county council presented Vicky with a certificate for her bravery and resilience in highlighting the Cervical Check scandal.

Now, the local authorities in Limerick, where she lives with her husband and 2 children, have followed suit.

The Mayor of Limerick praised Vicky for her service, sacrifice and and civic duty describing her as an inspiration for the work she has done on behalf of the women of Ireland.

