More changes to opening times for local Credit Unions

There’s more change afoot for local Credit union members.

St Canice’s Kilkenny credit union has now announced that all of its branches will be closing an hour earlier each day starting on Monday next.

Meanwhile some will be closed an extra day every week for the time being.

Rathdowney is to close on Mondays, Ballyragget, Graiguenamanagh and Mountrath will be closed on Tuesdays and Durrow on Wednesdays while the branch in Callan will close on Saturdays after tomorrow.

The main High Street branch is already closed to members on a Saturday but staff are contactable via phone and email at the branch.

All branches are closed for Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday & Easter Monday (10th – 13th April)

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre Kilkenny branch is not open at all.

High Street Kilkenny branch is closed to Members on Saturdays however full email and phone service is available on Saturdays. Phone 056 – 7722042. Email: [email protected]

For a full up to date listing of all St. Canice’s Credit Union branch opening hours, please check our website: stcanicescu.ie