More concerns raised by local councillor about how local schools will re-open in September

More concerns are being raised about how local schools will reopen in September.

Social distancing measures will have an impact on class sizes but some local familes are worried about how their children will get to school in the first place.

Payment is already coming due for pupils looking for places in Septemer but Carlow Cllr Willie Quinn says it’s not clear how the school bus system will operate when the time comes:

“The bus company will be looking for payment for the coming year, the 2020-2021 year and what is going to be the impact of social distancing on the bus?”

“If you have say a 45 seater bus or whatever and it’s full going to a school that cant happen in to the future because of Covid-19, so is there going to be a second bus that can follow on from this”.