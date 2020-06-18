More Kilkenny hotels reveal plans to re-open to guests after new government guidelines were issued

More local hotels are revealing their plans to re-open after guidelines were issued to them last week.

The Griffin hotel group which includes Hotel Kilkenny has announced it will be opening its doors to guests again from Friday July 3rd.

Kilkenny Rivercourt hotel will also open that day with Pembroke Kilkenny re-opening on the 8th and Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel set to follow onthe 9th.

Kilkenny’s Hibernian Hotel returns on July 2nd while Step House Hotel in Borris re-opens on the 3rd.

Langtons, Lyrath Estate, Mount Juliet, Springhill and Newpark hotels in Kilkenny and The Talbot and the Seven Oaks hotels in Carlow are all making plans to be back before the month is out though.

They’ll all be opening their doors on the day the restrictions are lifted on June 29th.