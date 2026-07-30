Electricity bills could increase for home owners in the autumn, in response to increased network charges from the regulator.

A rise of 41 euro per year has been approved, despite the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities admitting it won’t be popular among consumers.

The CRU says this money is needed in order to upgrade and expand the grid, in response to the demands of a growing population.

Darragh Cassidy from bonkers.ie says a lot will depend on the geopolitical situation and wholesale prices:

“This hike comes into effect from the 1st of October so you could maybe see a small change around then a lot will also depend, though, on how wholesale prices kind of perform over the next few weeks. If we see wholesale prices continue to increase, then it is looking likely that it could be around October when you might see prices go up.”

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