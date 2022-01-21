More normality set to return to Carlow and Kilkenny with Cabinet Ministers due to approve easing of almost all Covid-19 restrictions

Cabinet Ministers are expected to approve the easing of almost all Covid-19 restrictions when they meet later.

NPHET has recommended the move, with a return to normal opening hours on the cards in the coming days for the hospitality sector, including nightclubs.

The need to have a Covid pass to enter a bar or restaurant’s also falling by the wayside while capacity limits at live events and matches are also to be removed.

A phased return of workers to their offices is also listed.

A timeline for all of the above is to be decided upon today, but it’s expected to roll out in the coming days.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin plans to address the nation at 6pm this evening.

What’s remaining is mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, a Covid pass for travel and some special guidance for schools and the test, trace and isolate system.

Ahead of the details, President of Kilkenny Chamber and local hotelier Colin Ahern talked through things with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is – listen back to that here:

While, there was hope too in the Ploughing camp: