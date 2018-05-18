More than 30 women in this health region affected by Cervical Check scandal

A local councillor says she’s been told there are at least 33 women in this health region who were caught up in the CervicalCheck scandal.

Health Service executives apologised to local representatives for the scandal yesterday at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum for the South.

Kilkenny’s Breda Gardner is on that committee, and she says a minute’s silence was also held for the 18 women who have died because of it.

Councillor Gardner has told KCLR News she had to push for an answer on how many women in this region were affected.

Meanwhile, two women caught up in the CervicalCheck controversy are yet to be contacted.

The latest update from the HSE shows that 207 women or families have been contacted out of 209.