More than 300 new homes to be delivered in Carlow by 2021

Plans are underway for 60 new houses in Carlow Town and 50 new houses in Tullow.

They all form part of a plan to have built 309 new social houses across County Carlow by the end of 2021.

That’s according to local TD Pat Deering, who says last year 141 houses were built, or acquired and leased by Carlow County Council.

Speaking to KCLR News, Deputy Deering says some of the 300-plus houses have been built already or are nearly finished.

14 new houses are under construction in Tullow currently – building work there started in recent weeks.

There’s a site being developed in Sleaty St Graiguecullen and plans for more new houses near Eire Og in Carlow.