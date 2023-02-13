More than €300,000 each pledged to Carlow and Kilkenny to improve rural roads and laneways

More than €300,000 each is coming the way of Carlow and Kilkenny to improve rural roads and laneways.

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced €12.5 million under the Local Improvement Scheme.

Close to €305,000 has been ring-fenced for Carlow and €362,000 for Kilkenny under this latest allocation.

The local authorities will identify and prioritise the roads that need works in consultation with local residents and landowners.

Roads that are eligible are typically non-public routes used for access to agricultural land or important community amenities.