More than €430,000 is coming the way of Carlow and Kilkenny for various outdoor projects across the two counties.

It’s among an almost €6million kitty to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across rural Ireland announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), is said to be key to enhancing outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches while also providing a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation as a destination for adventure tourism.

Almost €4.3 million will be used to improve some 163 outdoor amenities across the country with each project will receive up to €30,000 to support their enhancement while funding will also be invested in 37 outdoor projects that are currently at the early stage of development, up to €50,000.

The biggest beneficiaries locally will be the Bagenalstown outdoor hub and swimming pool which is getting almost €50,000 while a feasibility study on an off-road cycling and pedestrian link in Kilkenny is in line for a similar sum. (Full local breakdown below).

Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness has called the news fantastic saying“It’s a significant investment in our outdoor amenities that will come as positive news for the many community groups and local organisations that have made these projects happen”.

He adds “I look forward to seeing the enhancement of these projects and the continued joy they bring to our local communities and also to our visitors who come to sample what we have to offer”.

While Minister Humphreys notes “We’re at the height of the Summer and whatever the weather I know families are getting out and enjoying Ireland’s great outdoors”.

“The funding I’m announcing today will support the further development of our greenways, blueways and hiking trails making them even more enjoyable places for families to visit.

“Every county will benefit from today’s announcement so if you’re a walker, a swimmer, a cyclist or even a fisherman – check out the list to see what’s happening in your county.

“Getting active in the fresh air outdoors can be a tonic for the body and soul and this was brought home to us all during the pandemic.

“Some of these amenities are often hidden gems on our doorsteps so I’m encouraging people to get out and discover them over the rest of the Summer.”

Local Breakdown

Carlow (€130,500):

Bagenalstown Outdoor Hub (PDM) – Bagenalstown Swimming Pool: Prepare plan for development – €49,500

John’s Hill – John’s Hill Drainage upgrades, outdoor furniture & additional infrastructure – €27,000

Kilbrannish Forest Upgrade – Upgrade of the Kilbrannish North Forest Recreation Area & remedial surfacing works – €27,000

Kilbrannish South Upgrade – Kilbrannish South Upgrade & re-route through Coillte Forest – €27,000

Kilkenny (€302,072):