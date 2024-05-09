€933,707 has been granted locally under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

GAA, athletics, rowing, pitch and putt, archery and cycling are all included in the list set to benefit from the spend.

Nationwide, there was a record number of applicants for the scheme with €26million overall to be handed out according to Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne TD.

Deputy John McGuinness has been telling KCLR News that the maximum grant sought was approved in each case:

Carlow gets €276,462 for 15 groups as follows:

While Kilkenny’s share is €657,245 across 24 organisations: