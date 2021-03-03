Mother cut from car but she & three children escape serious injury in Kilkenny crash

A mother and her three kids had a lucky escape after being involved in a serious two-car crash in Kilkenny City this afternoon.

The woman had to be cut from her car after the incident on the Freshford Road just after midday.

Gardai say her injuries are not believed to life changing.

The three young children also escaped serious injury – as did the driver of the other car.

The children have been taken to St Luke’s Hospital but it’s said to be purely precautionary and there are no concerns for their health.

The scene has now been cleared and the road reopened just after 3pm.