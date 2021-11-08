Motorist in Kilkenny has car seized and is to appear in court

Another local motorist’s fallen foul of the law.

Over the weekend Gardaí in Kilkenny came across a car which their mobility device flagged as being untaxed since April last.

It then transpired the driver was uninsured and was displaying documents from a previous owner. The NCT too had lapsed and the person behind the wheel, who is also on a learner permit, refused to surrender the keys.

The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and a court appearance is due.