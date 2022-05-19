Motorists advised extra time’s needed for journeys due to roadworks in Carlow and Kilkenny

There is no access onto the M9 Southbound at the Tinryland junction in Carlow today.

Works are taking place at the Junction 5 sliproad and traffic is being diverted in the area.

That closure is in effect until 8pm this (Thursday) evening.

While in Kilkenny City, evening works have been taking place at the Dublin Road Roundabout on the Ring Road.

Traffic there in recent nights has been down to single-lane from all routes with delays experienced by many using the route to travel into and out of the city centre.

Motorists are asked to ensure they factor in extra time for any journey that would take them in these directions.