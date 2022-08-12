Motorists and pedestrians asked to steer clear of Ormonde Street and Lower New Street in Kilkenny City

UPDATE 6pm, Friday (12th August):

The clean-up’s underway after what appears to have been insulation material separated from the ceiling of the archway that links Lower New Street and Ormonde Street in Kilkenny city.

It happened before 4pm this afternoon (see below) – emergency services personnel and representatives of Kilkenny County Council were quick to the scene.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there too and outlined what was happening on The Way It Is to our Domhnall Doyle:

The scene’s expected to be cleared later this evening at which point both Lower New Street and Ormonde Street will operate as normal.

Nobody was injured, no further issues were reported and there was nobody in the apartment above at the time.

Earlier story

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to stay away from a part of Kilkenny city this (Friday) evening.

Ormonde Street is closed after debris of some sort has appeared under the archway that leads to Lower New Street.

That route too may also be closed at some point but the advice for now is to avoid it where possible.

Gardaí and fire personnel are at the scene.

Kilkenny County Council has told KCLR News that they’re aware of the situation and have engineers onsite investigating the cause.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Stay tuned for updates.