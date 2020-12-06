Motorists asked to switch on their lights in the fog

Gardai are asking you to turn on your full lights and fog lights if you are taking to the roads this afternoon

There’s dense fog around much of Carlow and Kilkenny after a yellow weather alert was in effect earlier.

Sergeant Gary Gordon is with the Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit. He says, “because of the dense fog covering Carlow and Kilkenny were asking people to turn on their full lights and their fog lights. A lot of people, we’re finding today, think their car lights come on if they have the automatic setting on but it doesn’t. They only come on when it gets dark. We’re asking people to turn on their full lights and make sure they are seen because there is very dense patches on the road network and we just want to make people safe and make sure they are seen.