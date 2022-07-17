Motorists travelling to Croke Park urged to take caution as traffic builds

While the atmosphere and excitement builds towards this afternoon’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Final, so too does the traffic on the approach to Dublin.

Up to 40,000 Kilkenny fans are making their way to Croke Park in Dublin this afternoon.

Kilkenny are seeking their 37th All Ireland crown and their first since 2015, while Limerick are hoping to make it three in a row this year, on what would be their fourth win in five years.

Motorists heading to the game currently are being advised to take their time on the roads.

Commenting on the buildup of traffic, Kilkenny Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe said “Traffic is heavy [on the M9] at the moment. Leave yourself with plenty of time, there’s no need to be rushing and maintain your distance from the vehicle in front, as the roads are extremely busy.”