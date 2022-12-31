Motorists urged to take care on roads this bank holiday weekend

Motorists across the two counties are being reminded to take care on the roads and to never drink or drug drive.

The call comes ahead of one of the busiest bank holiday weekends of the year, as people prepare to celebrate the New Year, and travel home after the Christmas holidays.

Speaking to KCLR News, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny, Garda Paul Donohoe says that people need to be particularly careful when driving the morning after the night before.

He adds that there will be an increased presence of Gardaí on the roads locally this weekend.