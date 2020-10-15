Motorists who used the M11 southbound through Gorey, Co Wexford yesterday evening asked to contact gardai

If you were on the M11 Southbound through Gorey, Co Wexford last evening (Wednesday, 14 October) then gardai want to hear from you.

It’s in relation to an unspecified “occurrence”.

They’re particularly interested in speaking with the male driver of a white saloon car, possibly a Mercedes, who was parked in the layby north of Junction 22 at about 5:30pm.

They’re also asking anybody who was travelling on the route between 4 & 6pm to come forward, especially those who may have dashcam footage.

If you can assist please contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430 690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.