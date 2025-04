A local care home is celebrating 40 years of service to the community this month.

Mount Carmel Care Home in Callan is marking this special event alongside the Cois Nore Choir on April 25th, with all proceeds raised going to the residents.

Tickets for the concert are available at Mount Carmel, the Post Office in Callan, Joe Lyons Florists, and several other local establishments.

Frank McKenna, treasurer of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, shared more details with KCLR: