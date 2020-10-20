Mullinahone Post Office customers asked to instead go to Callan in Co Kilkenny or other nearby outlets today (Tuesday, 20th October)

The post office at Mullinahone Post Office, County Tipperary, is temporarily closed today (Tuesday, 20th October).

An Post says it’s due to circumstances beyond its control but it cannot say why.

Arrangements are in place to make payments from the Department of Social Protection (DSP) from Callan Post Office and all other post office services are available at Callan and other post offices in the area.

DSP Customers who wish to use an alternative Post Office can do so by making an application to the relevant DSP Scheme Office.

An Post adds that it “Regrets the inconvenience to customers but we will endeavour to re-open the office as soon as possible”.