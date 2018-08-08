Mullinavat Post Office closes today but locals haven’t given up yet

A South Kilkenny post office closes its doors today.

With the post mistress in Mullinavat retiring An Post has decided to transfer the services for the locality to Kilmacow.

250 people turned up at a meeting last week in the community centre to look at ways to keep the facility open. From that a steering committee was set up to explore how they can get An Post to reverse the closure decision.

Councillor Eamon Aylward’s been telling KCLR News that locals are determined to put up a good fight.

He says a solution may be on the table after the owners of the local Centra Shop expressed an interest in taking over the service.