Multi-billion euro recovery fund expected to be signed off on today

The three Government party leaders are meeting today to sign off on Budget 2021.

It’s expected to contain a multi-billion euro recovery fund for Covid 19 and Brexit.

Carbon tax is expected to rise, while the VAT rate should be cut for the hospitality sector.

Local business leaders have already warned that 6,500 jobs in the sector across Carlow & Kilkenny could go without support.

Paul Kelly from Failte Ireland says a VAT reduction is welcomed but not enough noting “The 9% VAT rate would certainly be welcomed by the industry, it will be important to both stimulate demand when demand can be stimulated in line with public health but also in terms of helping business to retain some of that cash in their business to stay alive, but a lot more is going to be needed than that because fixed costs have been an issue”.