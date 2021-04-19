Parents of murdered children will be allowed name them again in 2 weeks

Local children who’ve been victims of murder should be allowed to be named again in the next two weeks.

A Bill of amendments to section 252 of the Children’s Act passed all stages in the Seanad.

Once enacted by the President, the law will once again allow parents of murdered children to grieve for them and name them publicly.

A number of local families have been affected by last October’s court of appeal ruling.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says it had a very distressing impact on parents.