Music, drama and so much more planned for the 2022 Kilkenny Arts Festival

Organisers say it's great to be back

The Kilkenny Arts Festival is bringing music and drama back to some of the most stunning venues in the country.

So says festival Director Olga Barry.

The full programme for this year has now been announced for the run from August 4th to 14th. (See it here).

Hosting venues include The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, St Canice’s Cathedral and St John’s Priory as well as new offerings in the form of The Warehouse in Callan and many more.

The launch took place last night and Martin Bridgeman was there for KCLR News.

Festival Chair Emer Foley and Festival Director Olga Barry say it’s great to return to normal after two surreal years:

