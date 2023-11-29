Musicians and music lovers set for throwback gig as Underground All Ages bands get back together in Kilkenny

Tickets are selling fast for a special reunion of musicians and music lovers in Kilkenny.

The gigs for all ages ran at the Zoo on Parliament Street at the turn of this century and developed something of a scene locally and providing a launchpad for performers, some of whom are sharing their talents across the globe.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness ran the original events and he’s getting the team back together for a gig which takes place at 7pm on the 10th of December at Set Theatre at Langton’s (ticket information here).

Itchy Trigger Finger, White Noise and Bad Mothers Union are all set to take to the stage once more while they’ll be joined by the “last band standing” Chemical Addiction.

He’s been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace it’s something he’s looking forward to himself – hear that here;