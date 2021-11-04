KCLR NewsNews & Sport

“My name is Cleo” – Australian Police release recording of the moment they found missing 4 year old

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 04/11/2021

Police in Western Australia have released a recording of the moment they found a four-year-old girl who’d been missing for more than a fortnight.

Cleo Smith had vanished from her family’s tent during a camping holiday.

A man has now been charged with the abduction of the four year-old.

Police say 36-year-old Terence Kelly is accused of various offences including one count of forcibly taking a child.

She went missing from a tent during a family camping trip last month but was found by officers locked in a house just a couple of miles from her home.

 

