“My name is Cleo” – Australian Police release recording of the moment they found missing 4 year old
Police in Western Australia have released a recording of the moment they found a four-year-old girl who’d been missing for more than a fortnight.
Cleo Smith had vanished from her family’s tent during a camping holiday.
A man has now been charged with the abduction of the four year-old.
Police say 36-year-old Terence Kelly is accused of various offences including one count of forcibly taking a child.
She went missing from a tent during a family camping trip last month but was found by officers locked in a house just a couple of miles from her home.
"My name is Cleo." pic.twitter.com/xiy59x4kjP
— WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 4, 2021
The moment Cleo was rescued 👏 pic.twitter.com/arusYi9kCa
— WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 3, 2021