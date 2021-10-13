“My whole hallway was exploding” says Kilkenny mother after firework posted through letterbox

A Kilkenny mother’s been describing the scene of her home after a firework was posted through her letterbox.

“My whole hallway was exploding,” said Gemma Deegan whose two children were asleep upstairs when it happened at about 9pm in the Rosewood area. (See our news story here).

It’s the second such incident in the city in the past ten days (see here).

Listen back to Gemma’s conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here: