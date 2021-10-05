KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí issue warning after firework posted through letterbox of Kilkenny City home
There’s a warning about the dangers of fireworks after one was posted through the letterbox at a home in Kilkenny city last night.
It happened in McDonagh Street at around 9:20 pm when the occupants were home.
Luckily nobody was injured and only minor damage was done.
Gardaí are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at the station in the city.