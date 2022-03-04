N24 through South Kilkenny to get €2million in funding

Funding’s been found for the N24 through South Kilkenny.

There was outrage locally when it, with the N25, were left off the funding list by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (see here, here and here). However, Minister Eamon Ryan at a meeting with Oireachtas members from across the South East this afternoon says monies have now been found.

The national primary road in question connects Limerick to Waterford while the section being considered by this project is about 60km in length, running between Cahir in County Tipperary to the terminal of the M9 motorway in County Kilkenny. The study area associated with the proposed project would include bypasses of Clonmel, Kilsheelan, Carrick-On-Suir and Mooncoin.

This evening’s meeting’s been told it’s now possible to allocate funding to allow route selection to progress this year due to funds that have become available.

It’s expected that work on the route option selection can resume in the near future – this process was originally scheduled to take 24 months and it’s now anticipated that a route will be selected by late 2023.

Both Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan and Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness are welcoming the announcement.

