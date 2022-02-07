South East TDs to meet South Kilkenny Councillors over shelved road projects

TDs from across the South East will meet local Councillors this morning over the failure to fund two major road projects.

The N24 Waterford to Cahir and N25 New Ross bypass to Waterford were not included in the 2022 funding allocations from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

It’s prompted anger and disappointment from local representatives in South Kilkenny.

At a meeting last week it was decided that more pressure needs be put on the Dáil Deputies in the region to get these vital road projects back on the agenda.

To that end a meeting has been organised for 10am on Monday with TDs.

Fine Gael Councillor Pat Dunphy says it’s up to our Dáil Deputies to demand action on this:

“They’re the only people we think that can deliver and get this back on track again, and to meet Minister Ryan and see how it goes”

And he’s hinted that if that doesn’t have the desired impact, then that won’t be the end of it:

“I think, if it doesn’t go anywhere we’ll have to see action of some sort because it’s the only way sometimes that it gets people to focus on things”