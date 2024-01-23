N24 Waterford to Cahir Project at route option selection stage with in-person events due in Tipperary and Kilkenny

The N24 Waterford to Cahir Project is now at route option selection stage.

Kilkenny County Council is working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport on the development.

The preferred route, to make the stretch safer, goes on display to the public today and can be viewed at the Cahir House Hotel between 2pm and 8pm.

It can then be viewed in the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel tomorrow, Mooncoin Community Hall on Thursday and at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday.

Speaking to KCLR News, Thomas Brennan Project Liaison Officer with Kilkenny County Council, says; “All of the information presented at the in-person public display then will be available through the dedicated website www.n24waterfordtocahir.ie throughout the public display period from 2pm on the 23rd of January to the 9th of February”.

He adds “There are a number of issues around the existing N24 and you know there’s a high percentage of heavy vehicles along the existing N24, there’s also existing accesses from dwellings and houses along the existing N24 and I suppose the project essentially will be to try and address those issues or cater for those issues going forward into the future as part of the overall project”.

