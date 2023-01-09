Naas keeps Kilkenny off the top-spot in litter league table as Carlow is deemed ‘clean’ again

Kilkenny has been edged by Naas again at the top of the litter league table.

The final survey of 2022 by Irish Business Against Litter sees the county Kildare town stay top of the pile though it’s closely followed by the Marble city in second spot.

Kilkenny remains ‘Cleaner than European norms’ with the An Taisce inspectors noting:

“Kilkenny is no stranger to high placement in IBAL litter league and this time around it has scored particularly well with nine out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade. Examples included the approach roads, Kilkenny Train Station (Exterior and Interior), the Main Street / Parliament Street and Market Cross Shopping Centre – there was lovely paving at the latter. The only blemish was the Recycle Bank at St. Canice’s, which was moderately littered”.

This latest study contains better news for Carlow that the previous one as the town is deemed to be ‘Clean to European norms’ again.

Improvements were noted at the Penny Lane car park which had been a black spot in previous surveys but the Mr Price car park continues to be a problem area.

The An Taisce report for Carlow town stated:

“A great result for Carlow in regaining ‘clean’ status – especially compared to a few years ago. This has been brought about by a couple of significantly improved sites which had previously very much brought down the overall town ranking – Car Park at Penny Lane & Home Savers. The Potato Market was a freshly presented and maintained town centre environment and the Liberty Tree was litter free. By far the most heavily littered site in Carlow was Car Park at Mr Price – no improvement over a long number of years.”