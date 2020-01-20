Name & shame policy needed for illegal dumpers in Kilkenny

It’s time to properly go after and prosecute those who think it’s OK to dump boxes and bags of rubbish at bottle banks.

That’s the call from North Kilkenny councillor, Michael McCarthy who says it happened in particular over Christmas in Urlingford and Freshford.

Speaking to KCLR News, he says naming and shaming is the way to go because current measures aren’t working.

He says “Even though Kilkenny county council have cameras in operation, it doesn’t seem to be enough of a deterrent”.