Local students’ success at National Student Enterprise Awards

Colaiste Eamonn Ris was the big local winners at the National Student Enterprise Awards Final today.

Nathan Ryan was the outright winner at Intermediate Level in the My Entrepreneurial Journey Competition.

Mark and Evan won a Special Merit Award in the overall intermediate finals with their Bee & Bug Houses company.

The Last Straw girls from Tullow Community School claimed second place in the Senior finals.

The results were announced in a live stream this afternoon.