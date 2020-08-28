National lockdown not yet being considered as at least one more Covid case is found in the Carlow Kilkenny area

A second national lockdown is not being considered “as things stand”.

That’s according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), despite warnings from the Taoiseach and the Health Minister of the risk of further nationwide Covid-19 restrictions.

A further 93 cases have been confirmed, with 34 in Dublin, seven in Kildare, and the rest spread across 15 other counties, including Carlow while Kilkenny’s not made the current list.

Kildare’s lockdown looks set to remain in place, as health officials warn the county’s case numbers haven’t yet stabilised enough.

But Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, says a nationwide lockdown isn’t on the cards currently “The cases whilest not escalating rapidly are continuing to escalate and if we continue along that road over a prolonged period of time we will see more hospitalisations, we will see more people in critical care and it will have a knock-on effects for many parts of our society and our economy, we’re not contemplating a national lockdown as things currently stand”.

It comes as publicans want the Government to announce a financial package later today – which the Tanaiste pledged.

NPHET is recommending pubs don’t reopen on Monday.

Two weeks ago Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he would bring forward additional supports at today’s Cabinet meeting if the closure orders continue.

Paul Moynihan, from the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says many pubs will close for good if they don’t get help urgently noting “There’s no point in talking about small measures here we need an industrial, a big help out from the govt, most publicans now are at their end financially and even physically and mentally – we’re facing huge problems, we’d love to see an announcment from govt thank you for helping us out here, we’re keeping the industry closed but here is the help we’re going to offer you for the help that you’ve done for the country”.

Meanwhile, in the UK, tougher measures targeting people who organise illegal raves come into force today.

Those who facilitate an unlicensed music event could be fined almost 11,000 euro.

Anyone who simply goes to an unlawful gathering can be hit with a 110 euro penalty.

And in Paris face masks are now compulsory after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Coverings will have to be worn everywhere in the French capital.

It comes as the country’s R rate – the number of people one person with Covid-19 can infect – has risen to around 1.4