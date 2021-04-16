National Lottery now says the winning €12.7 million Lotto ticket sold in Kilkenny was NOT a quickpick

UPDATE (8am, 16th April): The National Lottery has confirmed the winning ticket was sold in Kilkenny City and one person contacted them last night – we’ll find out later this morning if it was the winner so stay tuned.

Earlier story:

If you played your lucky numbers for the Lotto in Kilkenny on Wednesday be sure to check your ticket.

The piece of paper now worth €12.7 million in the midweek jackpot draw was not a quickpick.

KCLR was initially told by the National Lottery that the winner had let the computer pick their numbers.

But Kilkenny man Fran Whearty, who works with the National Lottery, now says that it was actually someones lucky numbers that came up.

He was speaking on The Way It is with our Sue Nunn last evening – for the full conversation listen back here: