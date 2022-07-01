National Lottery reveals name of the shop in the South East that sold Wednesday’s winning €5.6million ticket

The South East shop that sold the latest big Lotto jackpot-winning ticket’s been revealed.

The piece of paper that held the lucky numbers from Wednesday’s draw is worth more than €5.6million.

It was bought at the Day Today convenience store in Slaney Place, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The winner, Ireland’s 21st lottery millionaire of 2022, has been in touch with National Lottery and arrangements are being made for the prize to be paid.

It comes after a Kilkenny couple won half a million in the EuroMillions on the 17th of June.