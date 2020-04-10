National Public Health Emergency Team expected to recommend extending Covid-19 measures

The National Public Health Emergency Team is likely to formally recommend an extension of the measures, due to end on Sunday, for several more weeks.

The latest figures show Carlow Kilkenny now has 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There been two more positive test results registered in Kilkenny to bring the total number to 90.

In Carlow there’s been one new case making it sixteen – still the lowest figure of any county in Ireland.

The HSE announced last night that a further 28 people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 267.

Five hundred more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed across the Republic, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,574.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says a decision will be made later today on restrictions:

“Based on some of the information that we have available from the modelling team that will improve our ability to consider that and to make a recommendation which in the first instance we’ll be sharing with the Ministers and Taoiseach and government:.

He added “So theres two groups of issues if you like that feed into our ongoing assessment around measures, how appropriate to keep it in place and what should follow in terms of any changes in those measures, and then also the length of time that they should apply”.