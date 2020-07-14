National Public Health Emergency Team not against a small “green list” of countries to travel to

The National Public Health Emergency Team says it wouldn’t be concerned about having a small “green list” of countries where people could travel to, without having to quarantine on return.

Public health officials are meeting this morning to discuss Covid-19 cases being re-imported through travel, and Phase 4, which would see pubs fully re-opening from next Monday.

No new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded, while 11 new cases have been confirmed.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says he wouldn’t object to air bridges being established next week:

“From a public health perspective, we wouldn’t be unduly concerned about that small list of countries, we would be much more concerned about all the countries that are not on that list and that people arriving from those countries adhere to public health advice and guidance and obviously not coming here unless its essential”.