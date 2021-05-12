Natural Health Store on KCLR Breakfast (Tuesday, 11th May, 2021)

It’s all about breaking the stigma, having the difficult conversations and recognising that you don’t need to suffer in silence.

We’re talking about menopause and the lesser known perimenopause.

Speaking to KCLR Breakfast in her fortnightly slot, Clair Whitty from The Natural Health Store in the Market Cross is joined by Lorraine Keane, broadcaster and brand ambassador for Cleanmarine MenoMin.

Lorraine Keane explains that she was unknowingly suffering in silence with perimenopause symptoms.

Perimenopause she explains, is “the period of time before menopause” that can last for 5-10 years, often with lesser symptoms than menopause.

Clair and Lorraine answer listener questions and advise on some remedies available that may ease symptoms.

Always consult your healthcare provider about medical concerns and interactions.

***CORRECTION*** In this clip, Clair mentions in error that Cleanmarine For Women is free from Soya. This product contains soya and is not safe for allergy soya allergy sufferers.