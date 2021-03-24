Natural Health Store on KCLR Breakfast (Tuesday, 23nd March 2021)

Finding it hard to sleep lately?

It’s been reported that many people’s patterns have changed in recent times, largely due to the Pandemic with ‘normal’ routines changed and that’s seen a rising rate of issues in dropping-off.

Others have had to contend with varying work shifts, a new baby in the home or a range of reasons that see them lacking.

And the effects of bad sleep are endless, some of them long term.

But there are some simple dos and don’ts as you prepare for bed to help you cuddle in and fall away to the land of nod.

Clair Whitty from the Natural Health Store at the Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny is a regular on KCLR Breakfast with our John Walsh.

In their latest chat, they touched on what might affect sleep and what could help ensure you get enough time in the switched-off state.

Including this week on menopause and night sweats, snoring, facial itch and more.

