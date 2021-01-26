Natural Health Store on KCLR Breakfast (Tuesday, 26th January 2021)

January’s become Veganuary for many with a focus on encouraging people to turn to a more plant-based diet.

But it’s not as easy as simply dropping meat from your meals as there’s so much to think through – what cupboard basics are essential, how can you spice things up to prevent bland dishes, are you getting enough nutrition?

Clair Whitty of Natural Health Store at the Market Cross Shopping Centre returned to KCLR Breakfast for her fortnightly chat with our John Walsh and she had lots of listener queries to answer on a broad variety of topics.

Including how to combat stress or anxiety, especially in these Covid times, as well as the benefits of Aloe Vera juice, uses for Manuka honey and more.

But, to start, she had loads of information for those considering dipping a toe into the vegan lifestyle.

Could she persuade our former butcher, food-loving early morning presenter?

Listen back here: